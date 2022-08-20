LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize Sunday, Aug. 21 as National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining the voices that are dedicated to educating the public on the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.

The DEA is supporting several organizations including the Alexander Neville Foundation, Blue Plaid Society, Facing Fentanyl, Voices for Awareness, V.O.I.D., and others to help nationwide efforts to increase awareness of the highly addictive and dangerous drugs that contain fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “From large cities to rural America, no community is safe from the presence of fentanyl. DEA is proud to work with families who have been affected by fentanyl poisonings to spread the word and to save lives.”

50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is inexpensive, widely available, and highly addictive.

According to the DEA, drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs, in powder and pill form, to drive addiction and create repeat customers.

The DEA says that many fentanyl poisoning victims are unaware that fentanyl is in the substance they are ingesting.

The CDC says that about 107,622 people in the U.S died of drug overdoses and poisonings in 2021 and 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Only two milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially lethal dose, according to the CDC.

The DEA has created an exhibit called The Faces of Fentanyl to commemorate the lives that have been lost from fentanyl poisoning. If you would like to submit a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl, you can submit their name and photo to fentanylawareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #NationalFentanylAwarenessDay.

For more information on fentanyl and the dangers of the drug, click here.