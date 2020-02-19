DEA introduces ‘360 Strategy’ to combat Las Vegas drug problem

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program is addressing the heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid problem in Las Vegas. “DEA 360 Strategy,” a three-pronged approach, will be run by the Drug Enforcement Administration and community partners.

It targets drug traffickers, encourages responsible prescribing by doctors and engages the community in some new programs.

The DEA said it’s able to do this through an increase in funding.

It said one way to stop the violence and drug addiction in our city is to engage with kids in the community about the dangers of opioid abuse.

The DEA will bring new programs for kids, such as a soccer team and dance team, as well as work with the Golden Knights and Raiders.

“We’re trying to be innovative, get the word out, talk about it,” said Dan Neill, DEA assistant agent in charge for the Las Vegas office. “We’ve got to start having these conversations and not be afraid to talk about this program.”

“DEA 360 Strategy” will last for a year but could last longer if it’s successful.

Las Vegas is now the 21st city in the US to take part in this program.