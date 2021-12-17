Daytime I-11 lane closures planned in Henderson, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Continuing work on Interstate 11 in Henderson will temporarily close one lane next week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says crews will be painting barrier rail on Interstate 11 between College and Horizon.

The right lane of I-11 in both directions will be closed between College and Horizon drives from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, beginning Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22.

During the same period, the right shoulder of the ramps on Horizon and College drives will be closed.

The closures are part of the final phase of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $12.7 million project to upgrade the highway.

While traveling through the work zone, Motorists should use caution and heed construction signage. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and conditions are possible.