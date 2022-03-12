LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you think you have a lot of clocks to change this weekend 8 News Now met Mag Nasser this week, who has been in the clock repair business for six decades.

“So right now, I have about 20 clocks so I have to do them all,” Nasser said. “Well, the best part of the business is when you do service, you get paid right away, and that is the best part of the business.”

Nasser was born in Egypt and trained by his father in New York and applied his clockwork craft in Las Vegas for the past 20 years.

“You will see that clock is 150 years old, and the movement was completely worn out, so I installed a brand new movement, and when it goes to the half so it plays two-four notes, so it’d be 8 notes,” he added. “Therefore, it’s like a collector’s item, you can not duplicate it.”

When asked if Nasser dreads this time of year as daylight saving time draws near, he tells 8 News Now it’s quite the contrary.

“Well, it’s very very good because it boosts our business, and it shows that we care about our customer because when they call you, we will help them over the telephone, how to set their clock,” Nasser said.

He also tells 8 News Now daylight saving time also gives him a chance to reconnect with customers.

“It helps us and it helps our customer, now if you don’t then the people don’t call you. Now at least they keep in touch with you a minimum of twice a year,” said Nasser.

He will be busy on what is a big business weekend in his home shop with advice, instruction, and an opportunity to reconnect.

“I have a lot of customers that call me and they get confused so I help them over the telephone so I will tell them what to do, I give them step-by-step instructions,” he added.

