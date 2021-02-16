Dayclub pools will reopen at Caesars, MGM and ARIA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dayclub swimming pools at some Las Vegas Strip properties are reopening next month.

Hakkansan Group announced it will reopen OMNIA at Caesars Palace and Wet Republic at MGM on Friday, March 5 and the Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA on Friday, March 12.

According to a news release, the three clubs will change some of their regular offerings in order to observe the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. OMNIA will resume operations of the terrace area of the venue as a lounge. Wet Republic and Liquid Pool Lounge will reopen as an extension of the resort pool to support customer demand during the summer season.

The venues will also be using touchless menu systems and VIP sections will be separated to allow for physical distancing. Rigorous cleaning plans are also being implemented, the news release said.

Reservations will be required for hotel and non-hotel guests and all visitors must be 21 and over. No General Admission is permitted under current local restrictions.