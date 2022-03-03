LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former daycare worker accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy initially tried to blame the boy’s serious injury on another child, according to her arrest report.

The injured boy’s parents, who wish to protect their family’s identity, are now suing Creme de la Creme daycare and Elicia Miller for negligence and abuse.

X-ray of boy’s broken leg. (KLAS-TV)

The I-Team obtained video that shows Miller mishandling the 2-year-old on May 12, 2021. The boy ended up undergoing surgery for a broken leg.

According to the arrest report, when Miller noticed the child’s leg swelling, she alerted her manager and said another student was responsible for the injury. After the manager showed the video to Miller, she admitted she lied to avoid getting in trouble.

The manager sent Miller home and called the police who later took Miller into custody at her home.

The video showed the incident occurred at 10:15 a.m., according to the daycare manager but Miller did not report it until 10:21 a.m. — approximately six minutes later.

The family’s attorney, Adam Ellis of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP, told the I-Team the daycare delayed getting the child the immediate medical care he needed. In addition, he said, instead of calling the father to pick up his son, they should have called paramedics.

Boy, 2, underwent surgery after his leg was broken at daycare. (KLAS-TV)

Miller told police the boy was striking other students and disobeying her. “Miller lost her temper, grabbed him, and forcefully placed him down on the floor next to her,” the report said.

Miller told police she didn’t intend to hurt the boy and regretted how she handled it, according to the report.

Creme de la Creme released the following statement:

For 40 years, our number one priority is the safety and security of the children in our care. Immediately after this incident, we terminated the employment of the teacher involved. Creme de la Creme representative

Miller was charged with child abuse but a plea deal will allow her to plead guilty to a lesser charge of attempted child abuse. She will get probation, 50 hours of community service, and must attend an anger management class, in addition to paying restitution.

The family is not happy with the lesser charge.