Day of the Dead comes to life in events across the Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day of the Dead more commonly known in Spanish as Día de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that is celebrated by more and more Valley residents each year.

Here are some of the events happening around town celebrating life in death.

Life in Death Festival to Bring Night to Life: Winchester Cultural Center & Park, presents the 19th Annual Life in Death Festival: The Day of the Dead in Las Vegas from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. The park is located at 3130 McLeod Dr., for more information click here.

Enjoying the colorful dances and altares at the 19th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the Winchester Cultural Center. ¡Feliz Dia de los Muertos! #DiadeMuertos #OnlyInDistrict1 pic.twitter.com/UooRMcbAxD — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) November 2, 2019

Día de los Muertos: Springs Preserve holds its annual 3-day Day of the Dead celebration. The event this year is planned for Nov. 1-3, 2019 from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance: $10 adults, $6 children, for more information click here.

Día de los Muertos Festival and Celebration: Sammy Davis Jr. Plaza Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park at 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Hosted by the City of Las Vegas’ Parks & Recreation Department and Office of Cultural Affairs will pay tribute to honor the memory of family and friends who have passed away in a colorful, family festival on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. The festive celebration is free to the public and open to all ages. For more information on this event click here.

Courtesy: Vegas Golden Knights Instagram

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate Día de los Muertos: The team will have multiple events at T-Mobile Arena and Toshiba Plaza to celebrate the day on the night of Saturday, Nov. 2, leading up to their game against the Winnipeg Jets. The festivities include face painting, mariachi band, and exclusive Día de Muertos-themed merchandise.

The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival takes over Día de los Muertos: This fun and delicious festival is celebrating its 4th year and features the area’s best taco creations along with live music and various other activities. It’s being held from Friday Nov. 1 thru Sunday, Nov. 3 at Craig Ranch Park, The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased online for $10 or at $12 at the event. Children under 48″ enter free. For more on this event click here.

Día de los Muertos at Tivoli Village: Bring your friends and family to celebrate this tradition on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tivoli Village located at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. The event is free to the public and open to all ages. For further details on the event click here.

Día de los Muertos at the Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park: Located at 6200 S. Eastern Ave., this event will be held Saturday Nov. 2 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., where there will be a variety of activities including a memorial service, Day of the Dead altars, mariachis, folklore dancers, face painting and food. This event is free and open to the public. For more on this event click here.