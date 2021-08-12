Day N Vegas festival will require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another music festival in Las Vegas has updated its vaccination policy and says it will require all concertgoers or staff at the event to show proof they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the show.

The massive three-day hip-hop festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival grounds starting on Nov. 12, 2021.

For the show to go on, we have updated our vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists, and live event workers. pic.twitter.com/24IvL1n2y4 — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) August 12, 2021

Numerous artists will be featured at the festival including DaBaby, Doja Cat, YG, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie and many more.

The festival is put on by AEG which announced a nationwide policy Thursday requiring concertgoers and staff to show proof of being fully vaccinated for all of its concerts and events by Oct. 1, 2021.