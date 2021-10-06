Day N Vegas festival offers attendees COVID-19 policy options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the progress, Clark County has made, the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival is changing its health plans weeks before the event begins.

To enter the three-day music festival, attendees will have the option of showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Previously, only those vaccinated were to be allowed in.

Some of the people who spoke to 8 News Now say it’s still not worth it.

“We shouldn’t have to be well if you’re tested, you can have all the fun and enjoy all the concerts and if you’re not you have to miss out or get on board. It shouldn’t be that way. I don’t feel it’s fair,” said Princess Perkins who says she won’t be attending this year’s festival.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, and serious side effects can be extremely rare.

Day N Vegas Festival is set for Nov. 12 through the 14 and will be held at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

For more information on the festival’s health and safety policy click HERE.