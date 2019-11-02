“Day N Vegas” could impact traffic, surrounding businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are hitting the stage this weekend at “Day N Vegas” — a new festival and first ever type of event happening at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds at Sahara and the Boulevard.

The three day hip-hop festival is bringing more than 100 artists and big names to the city.

Roughly 60,000 tickets were sold for the inaugural weekend event according to an MGM spokesperson, but there’s no parking at the venue. Arahat Holguin is taking a chance by leaving his car across the street at a strip center, despite not visiting the stores.

“We’re kind of praying we don’t get towed,” Holguin said.

Michael Sbdoulah owns En Fuego Cigars. He welcomes the festival and potential business that may come through his door.

“We’re concerned with parking but that’s on the landlord but hopefully they’ll take some steps to ensure we have our spots for our customers,” Abdoulah said. “We’re going to stay open a little later.”

Holguin says he plans to consider other parking options this weekend including Circus Circus, the Strat, and Sahara. All advertise free parking and are the closest resorts to the venue.

If you don’t want to worry about parking, it’s suggested you take ride share or taxi, but expect a lot of traffic around this area.