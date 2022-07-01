LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day N Vegas 2022 has been canceled, the festival announced Friday.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” a statement read.

Statement from Day N Vegas 2022

The festival was scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 this year at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with the lineup including SZA, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott.

Those who bought tickets will immediately have refunds processed and should see their refunds within the next two to four weeks.