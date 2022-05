LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and it’s also the 2nd annual Day at the Derby for a local Las Vegas organization, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.

The event takes place Saturday, May 7, and the money raised goes to help local senior citizens.

Weather Anchor Sherry Swensk spoke with Nina Gallagher, development director for the non-profit about how you can join in on the fun.

You can get more information at this link.