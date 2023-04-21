LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Break out your fanciest hat because the 3rd annual Day at the Derby is happening on Saturday, May 6, at the Springs Preserve Amphitheater.

The event supports Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, which is a non-profit that raises money to serve local seniors by providing free services such as food, transportation, minor home repair, and more. Currently, the program is helping 4,000 seniors a month.

Tickets are still available to Day at the Derby. Guests are invited to dress in their Derby best and enjoy some mint juleps. Everyone will receive a champagne glass with a 1-carat manmade diamond and will be entered into a drawing for a real diamond. There are numerous items to bid on including a trip to Cabo San Lucas and a ride on a yacht for 12. You can find more information at this link.