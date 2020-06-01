Sunday night protest on Las Vegas Strip starts peaceful, ends with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Las Vegas again Sunday marking a third night that resulted in police deploying tear gas and shooting rubber bullets.

The protests are in response to death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He died while being taken into custody by police. An officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck is facing charges including murder.

The protest started peacefully.

The demonstration became tense around 9 p.m. when Metro’s SWAT officers — in tactical gear — deployed tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters at the intersection near Mandalay Bay. Protesters were seen running away from the area, trying to get away from the chaos.

Metro has not released information yet on how many people were arrested.

The scene at night was very different from the one during the day. Earlier Sunday, a large group of protesters peacefully marched up and down the Las Vegas Strip holding signs and chanted phrases such as “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd.”

Protesters hold powerful signs, some right in the face of @LVMPD officers, as they continue to march on the #LasVegas Strip. It has been pretty peaceful so far — many here speaking out with the overall theme of #BlackLivesMatter @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/jODxhtVl24 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 1, 2020

One protester explained why it was vital for him to take part in the demonstration.

“There’s a cycle in the United States where we go from one news cycle to another, and a tragedy befalls us, and we don’t want to politicize it,” said Jonathan MacArthur, a protester. “It’s too soon to talk about. But then something else comes along that dominates the news cycle, and we never get back to the question. And today the question is, are black lives deserving of the dignity that the rest of America so naturally enjoys and takes for granted? I believe that it is, and I’m out here protesting.”