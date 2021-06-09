Day 2: Emotional testimony at sentencing for truck driver who killed 5 bicyclists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s expected to be another day of emotional testimony from the families of five bicyclists who were killed last December when they were struck by a truck driven by Jordan Barson.

It’s the second day of the sentencing hearing for Barson who is facing two counts of DUI resulting in death. His charges were reduced when he accepted a plea agreement in April.

Barson, 45, admitted he had methamphetamine in his system when he ran into a group of bicyclists on U.S. 95 near Searchlight.

In all, 16 people are expected to give victim impact statements over the two days. On Tuesday, the court heard from some of the families including Douglas Murray who lost his brother Michael.

“There are no words to express what you have done to our family, what you did to my brother.”

The hearing begins Thursday at 1:30 p.m.