LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day one of the NFL Draft Experience proved to be a fun fan and family-friendly event along the Las Vegas Strip.

NFL Draft fans can find the unique set-up near the LINQ Promenade and High roller.

Among the festivities, are exhibits, shops, flag football, and a 40-yard dash competition all of which are free to attend and open to the public.

Fans will also get to watch the draft selection pics at the theater nearby.

8 News Nows Kirsten Joyce had a chance to meet local residents along with several fans from out of state participating in the events.

The NFL Draft kicked off on April 28 and runs through April 30.