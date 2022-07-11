Workers at the Davis Dam in Bullhead City, Ariz. test the release gates on Tue., April 12, 2022. (Photo: Oscar Tamayo)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Bureau of Reclamation will be holding back more water behind the Davis Dam at Laughlin for one week later this month.

It is not to help fill up a reservoir though, it is to help control a flying pest problem towns below the Davis Dam see every year.

Less water flowing in the Colorado River below the Davis Dam will help decrease the caddisfly larvae population which should reduce the fly population once they pupate and hatch.

Less water flow below the dam will allow the shorelines to dry leading to the elimination of caddisfly larvae and pupae.

Adult Caddisfly Insect of the Genus Synoestropsis

Adult Caddisfly Insect of the Order Trichoptera

Freshwater underwater close up photography from a caddis fly larvae.

Adult Caddisfly Insect of the Genus Nectopsyche that mimics the jumping spider of the salticidae family through a design at the end of the wing

A close up of the insect caddis fly on leaf.

The Bureau of Reclamation will reduce water releases from Davis Dam on July 19 and Aug. 16. Releases at the dam will slow to 1,800 cubic feet per second beginning at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both dates.

Boaters need to be more careful on the river during this week as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks according to the Bureau of Reclamation.