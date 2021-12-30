David Lee Roth shows at House of Blues canceled for this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — David Lee Roth shows at the House of Blues this weekend have been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances related to COVID,” according to a statement released Thursday.

Roth told the New York Times in 2020 that he thought he had contracted COVID and he didn’t want to go through it again. He floated the news of his retirement as recently as October, but he was booked for shows at the House of Blues.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly,” according to a news release from PRplus.