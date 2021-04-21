David Guetta gets Wynn Nightlife residency on the Las Vegas Strip

FILE – This Nov. 4, 2018 file photo shows DJ David Guetta performing during the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain. Guetta is launching his new single with DJ Morten “Detroit 3AM” on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “When love takes over, yeah!” Those words from one of David Guetta’s hit singles will soon be ringing in Las Vegas valley residents and visitors’ heads because the music producer and songwriter just got a residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

The announcement of Guetta’s residency at the Wynn was made Wednesday morning via Instagram. It’s all a part of the Wynn Nightlife branding.

The Chainsmokers and Kygo also have residencies at the Wynn. For more details, go here.

No other details were released.