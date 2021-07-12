David Foster debuts ‘Hitman Tour’at Wynn Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KLAS) – Multi-award winning musician, writer, producer David Foster will take the stage for the first time at the Wynn Las Vegas stage in the winter.

Foster will bring his sold out “An Intimate Evening with David Foster- Hitman Tour” to Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 21 2022 at 8 p.m.

The 16-time Grammy winner is known for several big hits spanning more than four decades including Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” and Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up.”

Tickets for this exclusive show start at $59.95 and go on sale on Ticketmaster and Wynn Las Vegas Call Center on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m.