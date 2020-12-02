David Chang’s Bāng Bar coming to Cosmopolitan in Spring 2021

FILE – This Oct. 23, 2019 photo shows celebrity chef David Chang during an interview in Los Angeles. Airbnb is launching a global search for 100 top home cooks and treating them to a trip to Italy to learn how to refine their recipes with teachers including David Chang and his mom. he lucky chosen will travel to the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Italy, for a week’s worth of workshops and tastings to take their food “to the next level.” Their recipe will also feature in Airbnb’s first cookbook. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fresh off winning a $1 million prize on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” David Chang is back in the news again with the debut of a new bar at the Cosmopolitan.

David Chang’s Bāng Bar is coming to Las Vegas with a new location opening at Block 16 Urban Food Hall in Spring 2021, according to a Cosmopolitan news release.

“The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas prides itself on having remained at the forefront of innovative dining trends and concepts for the past decade,” said The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas General Manager and Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick Nichols. “Block 16 is a first-to-market urban dining hall that features a carefully curated lineup of foodie-favorite culinary concepts from all over the country. We are thrilled to add David Chang’s Bāng Bar to the Block 16 lineup and welcome the iconic dining destination to Las Vegas.”

Chang, the founder of Momofuku, became the first celebrity to with the top prize on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” just days ago, correctly responding that Benjamin Harrison was the first president to have electricity in the White House. The prize money will be donated to restaurant workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chang said.

“We are grateful for the support of the local community over the past four years and we look forward to deepening our ties even further with Bāng Bar,” Chang said. “We are excited to open an additional Momofuku spot at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Bāng Bar is one of the craziest concepts we’ve come up with and I’m excited to offer our Las Vegas guests an accessible, on-the-go option.”

Since opening in New York in 2018, Bāng Bar has focused on two delicious staples: bāng bread and spit-roasted meats. Korean for “bread,” bāng bread is a freshly made flatbread that is griddled to-order on a piping hot flat top and paired with roasted meats carved from vertical spits.