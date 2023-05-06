David Cassidy is getting a permanent star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars (KLAS file photo, 2009)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — David Cassidy, whose rocket ride to fame in the 1970s included the pop hit “I Think I Love You” and as a teen heartthrob on “The Partridge Family” television show, will be honored Monday with a permanent star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

Cassidy, who died in 2017 at the age of 67, was the headliner in the Strip show EFX at the MGM Grand from 1996 to 1997. He also appeared for a year (2000-2001) at the Rio with Sheena Easton.

David Cassidy, left, appears with his stepmother, Shirley Jones, and Danny Bonaduce in a reunion of “The Partridge Family” cast members in Los Angeles in 1993. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

He had a hand in several Las Vegas productions, including The Rat Pack is Back, which paid tribute to the Strip’s legendary performers, led by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Cassidy fans can meet 9:30 a.m. Monday for photo opportunities at his star outside of the Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower replica on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars.

There also will be a celebration reception from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, with many of Cassidy’s top hits being played by Bay-Land Entertainment DJ John Turner.

A silent auction will also be held at the reception, featuring Cassidy and Partridge Family memorabilia, with proceeds benefiting Street Dogz Las Vegas, a local nonprofit.