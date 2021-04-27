Dave Chappell, Joe Rogan to perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena July 9

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Dave Chappelle, in Washington. Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedians Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan will perform in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for one night in July.

Rogan, who has the most popular podcast online, The Joe Rogan Experience, announced the show on his Twitter account.

Vegas! Dave Chappelle and I are at the MGM on July 9th. Presale tickets are available Thursday 10am PT use code: LAUGH https://t.co/QaS20jiVOG https://t.co/QxbEXn69iP — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 27, 2021

Tickets for the July 9 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30 at noon (PT) at this link.

On Monday, it was announced Chappell and Friends would perform at the MGM on July 2. He is the first major headliner to return to the Las Vegas Strip property since the start of the pandemic.

