Dave Chappell, Joe Rogan to perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena July 9

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedians Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan will perform in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for one night in July.
Rogan, who has the most popular podcast online, The Joe Rogan Experience, announced the show on his Twitter account.
Tickets for the July 9 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 30 at noon (PT) at this link.
On Monday, it was announced Chappell and Friends would perform at the MGM on July 2. He is the first major headliner to return to the Las Vegas Strip property since the start of the pandemic.
