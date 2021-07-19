Daughtry to play at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Dec. 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Daughtry will play The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are being released Thursday, a day earlier. Find Daughtry tickets for sale at axs.com or check this Ticketmaster page, which doesn’t have the show listed yet.

Daughtry’s 30-date “Dearly Beloved” tour will include special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht.

A new record is scheduled for release on Sept. 17 featuring the track “Heavy is the Crown.” The band’s last release returned to Daughtry’s rock roots.