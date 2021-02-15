Dating app uses music compatibility to match you with a potential love interest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Can your playlist lead to love? The owner of a relatively new dating app thinks so. Vinylly uses music compatibility to match you with a potential love interest.

Rachel Van Nortwick launched the app in the Apple store in October of 2019.

“The idea really came because I saw my friends and family struggling on traditional dating apps, where it’s perpetual swiping, and these same people were huge music fans, so I saw this opportunity to create a dating app that would work for them,” Van Nortwick said.

