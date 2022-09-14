LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has set a date for businesses to apply for a license to host public lounges.

Officials with the board said the application period will open on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m.

Business owners will have until Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. to apply online.

Applications must be completed and submitted in the Accela Cannabis Customer portal, according to a release from the NCCB.

Applicants should follow the instructions in the online application, upload all required supplemental materials, and submit a one-time nonrefundable application processing fee.

In June, the Cannabis Compliance Board officially voted to approve the rules and regulations for cannabis lounges and the application process.

In August, the board unveiled new online tools and resources for those looking to apply for cannabis consumption lounge licenses.