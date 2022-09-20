LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans who want to watch the Las Vegas Formula 1 race now have a date.

According to the Formula 1 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. There is an asterisk by that date stating it is “subject to FIA circuit homologation” which means an FIA inspector must do a verification of the safety level of the track.

The Las Vegas event is just one of 24 races scheduled in 2023.

“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas,” Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said.