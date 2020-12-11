Data shows impact pandemic is having on holiday shopping trends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What are some of the trends for shopping this holiday season, given that we are experiencing a period we have never been in before?

We listened in on an hours-long webinar on data collected by Prosper Data and Analytics, which is what the National Retail Federation uses when it wants to read what people are projected to do for a particular period.

Results show 64 percent of adults 18 years of age and older, plan to spend the same or less this year on holiday shopping, compared to last.

While we all know online shopping is at an all-time high during the pandemic, it does not make up for the fact that brick and mortar is struggling.

The “shop small” movement however appears to be gaining strength, as consumers want to avoid bigger crowds and get what they need and get out. They also want that personal touch and to support the smaller businesses.

Trends show that while there are plenty of people who may feel comfortable shopping on their smart phones. There are still plenty of older consumers, the “Gen X-ers” who are more comfortable doing it from the desktop.