Data shows CCSD students had increase in failing grades last school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In just over two weeks, Clark County School District students will head back to class. But will they be ready?

Data obtained by 8 News Now shows just how much the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning impacted students’ grades.

Student engagement, access to technology and mental health are just a few of the big issues students and teachers dealt with throughout the pandemic. This all had an impact on retention and grades.

“My son has always been a straight-A, sometimes B student,” said Lorena Llamas. “Often receives many recognitions, many awards. I’ve always been a very proud mom.”

Llamas is busy preparing her son Hector for the upcoming school year. Like many others, Hector struggled with distance learning.

“I’m starting to see missing assignments and you have a D as a quarter grade, and it’s like ‘wait a minute this isn’t you, this isn’t right, you’re not this kind of student,’” Llamas said.

Data from CCSD shows second-semester grades from the last school year.

Nearly 51% of middle schoolers received at least one “F.” That is more than double what it was the previous year. It was 40% for high schoolers, and 31% for elementary.

Rebecca Sherer owns “Cultivate Academics.” She recently hired tutors for grades K through 12 due to so many students needing help.

“It is a real issue that students have lost out on a lot of learning in the last year and a half,” Sherer said. “Missing one of those foundational concepts really then created a domino effect for some of our students.”

Sherer says parents need to contact their teacher directly if a student is falling behind. They may need private assistance if it continues.

“Reach out to someone who has that content knowledge and can fill in those gaps right away, who can understand what the student is actually struggling with and dial in to that,” Sherer said.

Sherer hopes CCSD will provide additional tutoring at the start of the year. Llamas thinks this will be crucial for students, like hector, who didn’t retain information last year.

“I don’t want him to feel like he’s struggling because he doesn’t know the material and so I’m hoping that teachers will do that,” Llamas said.

In addition to grade level, this data is also broken down by race and education plan.