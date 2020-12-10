Data points to suicide epidemic among young students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special webinar Wednesday night addressed youth suicide prevention. It was presented by the Jason Foundation, which provides schools with resources to identify students at risk and tells them how to help.

“It’s an epidemic we’re dealing with and something we need to focus on and raise awareness of so that we can prevent this epidemic from growing,” stressed a webinar speaker.

Data from the foundation shows suicide is the leading cause of death for those ages 10 to 18 here in Nevada.

The pandemic has made things worse, especially in Clark County. Twelve students in the Clark County School District have died by suicide since August, more than all of last year.