Dashcam video captures hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, driver on the loose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman is pleading for the community’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that was caught on camera on dashcam video.

The incident took place on Wed., Feb. 2nd, near Stewart Avenue and Bruce Street in the northeast part of the valley.

“I realized I was in danger almost instantaneously, and I was just happy I was okay and could think and move because I was scared,” Pamela said.

Pamela told 8 News Now that she was on her way to pick up her daughter from school when she was hit by a man driving a green truck.

“I heard the sound of the car peeling out very fast. Then I noticed a car, a truck around the corner, and it was out of control, and it fishtailed,” Pamela said. “I was concerned for the driver going to the side, and then he corrected himself, and then he was coming straight for me. Next thing I know, he hit me.”

As a safety precaution, never chase a hit and run driver get the license plate number and a description of the driver if possible, a local attorney said.

“If you can remember the details of the car. The model, what color, if you can see the driver or what they look like and immediately take those mental notes,” Carlos Morales, an attorney, said. “Also, a lot of insurance companies require that police report for any kind of reimbursement or underinsured motorist coverage.”

The video was posted on several local Facebook groups in hopes someone would recognize the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com. If your tip leads to a felony arrest or indictment, it could result in a cash reward.