LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While driving in the west valley, Mark Langley of Las Vegas witnesses a disturbing incident unfold on a busy intersection that ended with two children struck by an SUV. Langley’s dashcam recorded the crash.

Langley told 8 News Now he was driving east on Alta Dr. last Saturday, Mar. 12, when he stopped at a red light to turn on to Rainbow Blvd. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk but against the light on Rainbow Blvd.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continued running into the northbound lanes. The images then show a driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing the children. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them did break a wrist bone.

This video comes to light as Las Vegas Metro Police have investigated 29 traffic-related deadly crashes. Just yesterday, three people were killed in traffic crashes in the valley.