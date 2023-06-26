LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is set to direct Postcard from Earth, one of the first productions that will debut at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas later in 2023.

“The Whale” director will helm the production, which is said to be produced specifically for the unique capabilities offered in the still-under-construction venue just off the Las Vegas Strip.

“I see SPHERE as a great opportunity to pluck people from the bling and thrum of the Vegas strip in all its human constructed madness and immerse them as fully as possible in the wonder, awe, and beauty of the natural world,” said the Black Swan director. “Postcard from Earth is a sci-fi journey deep into our future as our descendants reflect on our shared home.”

According to a Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. release, “Postcard from Earth will feature captivating scenes from every continent and take audiences on an extraordinary journey to unexpected places around our planet without ever leaving their seats in Las Vegas.”

The Sphere is said to be the world’s largest spherical structure at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide. The venue seats 17,600 people or a maximum of 20,000 in a standing-room configuration. The 580,000-square-foot LED exterior has yet to be fully activated, although test patterns have been seen over the past few months.

Tickets for Postcard from Earth are already on sale, with its first showing set for Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:00 p.m. and running anywhere from $69 to $199 via Ticketmaster. U2, the first live performers at the Sphere, will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 29. The currently available seats cost approximately $500 and are available through Ticketmaster.