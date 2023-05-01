LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dark smoke was visible in the skies over northeast Las Vegas Monday afternoon, according to reports from 8newsnow.com readers.

The reports began coming in at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The two-alarm fire was burning near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Over 30 minutes, the thick, black cloud diminished into a lighter grey as less smoke rose from the apparent fire.

According to fire crews, one employee at a building near the fire noticed a spark near one of the cardboard palates. The employees tried to put out the fire but could not extinguish it before it began burning.

Fire crews expect to be on the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for details as they become available.