LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Strong winds are creating 4-foot waves at Lake Mead which can cause dangerous conditions for boaters and swimmers.

According to the National Park Service, the lake is getting wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The Boulder Beach Campground is temporarily closed due to some uprooted trees and power is out at Katherine Landing due to a downed power line.

The high wind warning for Lake Mead and the Colorado River is in effect throughout the day.

⚠️Boulder Beach Campground is temporarily closed for visitor safety. Strong winds have uprooted trees.



⚠️Power is out at Katherine Landing due to a downed power line.



🌬Wind gusts have reached nearly 40 mph, creating 4-foot 🌊waveshttps://t.co/Fn0i9EiezC #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/CEbp32nIjU — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) September 8, 2020