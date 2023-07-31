LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Utah health officials have raised an alert in Zion National Park to a “warning” for toxic algae in North Creek.

The warning comes three years after a puppy died during a family’s July visit to the park. When waters are warmer, the risk of toxic cyanobacteria grows — a potential problem for both people and pets.

On Monday, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality changed the North Creek advisory from “health watch” to “warning,” recommending “against swimming or submerging your head in the water.” It’s short of a “danger” advisory on the page the park has been using this year to give the public updates: https://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/toxic-cyanobacteria-bloom-in-the-virgin-river-and-the-streams-of-zion-national-park.htm

It’s the first time an alert level has changed this year.

When the puppy died in 2020, officials reported that it was “snapping” at algae growing on rocks in the North Fork of the Virgin River — a different location than the one currently under a warning. That action likely released toxins that killed the dog about 20 minutes later.

Warning: (more severe) North Creek is a tributary of the Virgin River. It includes the Right Fork, Left Fork (The Subway), Grapevine Spring and all canyoneering routes with an active surface water connection to North Creek.

Health watch: (less severe) A health watch remains in effect for the other two areas monitored for cyanobacteria, the North Fork of the Virgin River (The Narrows, Pine Creek, Deep Creek, Kolob Creek, Orderville Canyon, Emerald Pools and all canyoneering routes with an active surface water connection to the North Forth of the Virgin River) and La Verki Creek (La Verkin Creek, Timber Creek, Hop Valley Creek and all canyoneering routes with an active surface water connection to La Verkin Creek)

The park also wants visitors to be aware that campfires and smoking near dry plants will be prohibited as the Stage 2 fire restrictions go into place on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

That follows a weekend fire at the Watchman Campground on July 29. The fire was extinguished after minor damage in the campground.

Burned vegetation in Watchman Campground. Maintenance staff removing hazard tree. (NPS / Amanda Rowland)

Fire restrictions

Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire (including charcoal) in South and Watchman campgrounds, at picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation is prohibited. Stoves and grills fueled by petroleum fuels such as Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), butane, or white gas are allowed.

Smoking in vegetated areas is not allowed. No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, or a developed recreation site clear of vegetation, or other areas devoid of vegetation with a minimum of three (3) feet in diameter of clear soil.



The park reminds visitors that conditions that elevate the risk of wildfire exist at Zion. Grasses that grew quickly during wet winter and spring conditions have now dried out, providing potential fuel for wildfires.