Dane Cook performing at The Cosmopolitan on Aug. 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dane Cook will appear at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Cook is performing on the heels of his five chart-topping comedy albums and appearances in several Hollywood blockbuster films.

Tickets for Dane Cook at The Chelsea will go on sale Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. PST online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Artist pre-sale tickets available on Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. PST – Thursday, June 10 at 10 p.m. PST using code CLUBHOUSE. Additional venue presale to follow on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PST – Thursday, June 19 at 10 p.m. PST using code LVCOOK for email or FBCOOK for social. Tickets start at $29, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Cook is known for his use of reflection, often outlandish and occasionally dark comedic flair.

Beginning his standup career in 1990, Cook caught his big break eight years later during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend.” From there, his career blossomed, going on to achieve a successful film and television career, as well as notoriety on stage. His movies include “Employee of the Month,” “Good Luck Chuck, “Dan in Real Life” and the 2013 animated film, “Planes” as a lead voice role.

Throughout his career, Cook has released five uber-successful comedic albums including “Retaliation,” the highest-charting comedic album in 28 years, as well as performed in the HBO special “Vicious Circle.” Cook went on to record his “Rough Around the Edges” album live Madison Square Garden, becoming the second comedian to completely sell out the arena.