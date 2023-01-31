LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor Nathan Chasing Horse has been taken into custody on allegations that he ran a cult and sexually assaulted girls.

The “Dances with Wolves” actor is accused of targeting indigenous girls who were in need, claiming spirits wanted them to have sex with him, and in some cases, recording himself committing the sexual assaults.

Metro Police were investigating at the actor’s North Las Vegas home on Tuesday night for hours even after he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.