LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of ballet dancers from all over the country are in town for the Youth America Grand Prix.



It’s considered the American Idol of ballet because it is a competition where future star dancers are scouted.

For ballet dancers ages 9 to 19 the goal is to land a scholarship to an elite ballet school or get hired professionally by a big company.

For Crystal Huang, a local dancer, the competition is the start of her dream.

“Before I go on stage my teacher says relax your face. I rub my face,” she said.

It’s taken Huang 10 years of practice, dedication, and mental focus to get to where she is today.

A young ballerina with big dreams.

“I try to improve as much as I can every year to reach my goals of becoming a principal dancer at a big company,” she tells 8 News Now.

Lexi Mccloud is showing off her skills at rehearsals for the ballet competition.

“They are all very talented. I’m excited to share the stage with them and witness history because who knows which will become a professional and what path they will take,” Mccloud said.

Hundreds of dancers ages 9 to 19 from all across the country are competing for a scholarship with elite ballet companies in cities like New York and Paris.



Kathryn Morgan is a former New York City ballet dancer and today her role as a judge has her complete attention.

“The ideal winner is a dancer that marries both technique and the art. Ballet can be very trickster with turns but it’s about the dancer that can come out with finesse or character,” Morgan added.

“You have to believe in yourself. I learned that I can’t doubt myself ever and when I doubt myself I can never do my best,” Huang added.

The regional semi-final winners will continue to the finals next month, where the scholarships will be awarded for top schools and companies.