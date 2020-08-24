Dana White to speak at Republican National Convention Thursday

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a press conference in New York. The UFC is returning to competition on May 9 with three shows in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida. The mixed martial arts promotion announced its plans Friday, April 24, 2020, to return to action after postponing and canceling several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dana White also plans to hold shows on May 13 and May 16 at the same arena in Florida. Only “essential personnel” will be in the arena, according to White. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas local and UFC President Dana White is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on the final night.

White is a friend of President Trump, and a big donor to his campaigns.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship President also spoke at the RNC in 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The four-day event is themed “Honoring the Great American Story,” according to four Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process but not authorized to discuss it by name, the Associated Press reports.

Thursday, the final night of the convention, is themed “Land of Greatness.”

According to the Associated Press, speakers on Thursday will include Alice Johnson, the criminal justice advocate whose sentence on drug crimes was commuted by Trump at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian; Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of human rights activist Kayla Mueller, who died while being held by the Islamic State group in Syria; and evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham.

Trump’s personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose attempts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Biden’s family were at the center of the president’s impeachment last year, will also address the final night of the convention. Republican congressional leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California and Democrat turned Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey are to deliver remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.