Dan Reynolds makes live appearance on 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual fundraiser for the Tyler Robinson foundation kicked off tonight. Celebrities made their way to the Wynn Las Vegas for the Rise Up Gala.

While celebrities were walking the red carpet, Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds stopped to talk with JC Fernandez live during our 6 pm newscast.

The Tyler Robinson Foundation was formed in honor of 17-year-old Tyler Robinson who lost his battle with cancer. His family, along with the help of Imagine Dragons hold a Gala every year to raise money to help other families battling cancer.