Damage estimated at $200K in Friday house fire near Lone Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue put out heavy flames in a blaze at a two-story house just off the 215 Beltway near Lone Mountain.

The house was heavily damaged — estimated at $200,000 — but no one was hurt in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and a pet dog that were displaced.

F3H TOC: 11:04AM. 3610 Wireless Ct. working fire in 2-sto house, bulk of fire knockdown, crews hitting remaining fire, all occpt’s out & ok, no injuries reported, @RedCrossNevada 2adults/1dog displaced, cause U/I #PIO1NEWS Incident #1101234 Ward-4 HAVE KNOCKDOWN NOW 11:42AM pic.twitter.com/s3zqLEvvjU — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 19, 2021

Firefighters responded just after 11 a.m. to the home in the 3600 block of Wireless Court after multiple calls to 911. Most of the fire was on the second floor of the house, and smoke was coming from the eaves.

After about 30 minutes, the fire was under control. Firefighters worked for another hour to make sure all hotspots were out.

The fire caused extensive damage to the attic and second floor, and the first floor was also damaged.

Investigators said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. “The exact cause could not be determined,” according to a news release. “Careless smoking could not be ruled out.”

Clark County firefighters also responded to the scene.