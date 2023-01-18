LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in a few years, the Dam Short Film Festival is once again welcoming film buffs to Boulder City.

Lee Lanier, the founder, said over the five days, 153 short films from all over the world will be screened. Those films range from comedy to drama to sci-fi and horror. The filmmakers range from students to professionals and even include some Nevadans.

This year the festival will take place in the Elaine K. Smith building in downtown Boulder City from Feb. 16 through Feb. 20. You can click here for tickets and more information.