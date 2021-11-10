Dam Short Film Festival offers films virtually, due to popularity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love movies, history, and dams, you’re in luck! The Dam Short Film Festival is offering virtual screenings of award-winning fan favorites by Nevada filmmakers.

Last year, the pandemic forced the festival to go online and the festival’s executive director says that opened the festival up to a much wider audience than in the past. So they decided to do an off-season showcase of some top short films virtually.

“It’s something that we can have great pride in, the great talent that is in Nevada and it really lets us get to know a lot about our state because a lot of these films are about Nevada and people in Nevada and issues that we face,” said Tsvetelina Stefanova, executive director of Dam Short Film Festival.

Drama, comedy, documentaries, and even music videos are all available streaming on-demand right now through the end of the month.

Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased on the festival’s website.

The 18th annual Dam Short Film Festival is Feb. 10 – 14 at the historic Boulder Theater.