Dam Short Film Festival draws more fans by going virtual during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The award-winning Dam Short Film Festival is back for its 18th year and is ready to showcase some of the up-and-coming filmmakers around the globe.

There is no question that Southern Nevada draws from a worldwide pool of talent but there’s no shortage of homegrown creativity either.

“You can build a whole world and you can do it three minutes,” said filmmaker Anais Thomassian.

The Dam Short Film Festival in Boulder City has proven just how successful short films can be.

“Many of these films will stick with you for the rest of your life,” said Tsvetelina Stefanova, Dam Short Film Festival.

Prior to the pandemic, film buffs would pack the historic Boulder theater to take in a variety of genres but last year the beloved film festival had to go virtual. As it turned out, the pandemic created an opportunity to garner even more support.

“It’s actually been incredibly successful for us,” Stefanova said. “We have been able to reach a brand new worldwide audience.”

And once again this year, it’s all online.

With more than 1,000 submissions each year, filmmaker Anais Thomassian is part of an elite group.

“They’re one of the best film festivals that I’ve ever been a part of,” she said.

Her seven-minute film “Crackle” is about the loss of innocence.

“We are who we are based on our experiences,” Thomassian said.

And her experience as a producer and actress has kept her here in Southern Nevada.

“The film community in Vegas is so supportive from one studio to the other,” she said.

But now, in this virtual world where art can be consumed and shared everywhere, Thomassian said it’s opening new doors and opportunities.

“I am just so grateful to be able to do this and I think now, even more so.”

The Dam Short Film Festival runs from Feb. 10 through the 14. There are 23 programs in total. You can buy individual tickets for each film or a pass to see them all. Here’s a link with more information.

There’s also a virtual filmmaker lounge you can visit.