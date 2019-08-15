Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife survive small plane crash in Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON, Tennessee — A small plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife crashed Thursday, fire officials told local media.

An unknown number of passengers and crew on the plane were all OK following the crash.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

3:00 PM UPDATE

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport that sent retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the hospital.

2:50 PM UPDATE:

A fire marshall on the scene the crash said there were about 1,000 gallons of fuel on the plane and that a significant amount spilled. The leaking has been stopped according to the official.

1:50 PM UPDATE:

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Earnhardt’s injuries were described as just cuts and abrasions.

The sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

The FAA confirms there were five people on the plane.

1:40 PM UPDATE:

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to a hospital following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, according to Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO is unsure of his condition.

The FAA says a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina rolled off the end of a runway around 1:40 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that three people on the plane evacuated no injuries were reported to the FAA.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier previously said Earnhardt’s wife was also on the plane