NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: A S’mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Dairy Queen is turning 80 this year and wants to celebrate with its customers. The ice cream shop is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents.

It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020

The offer is good at participating locations from now through March 15.