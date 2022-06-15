LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Father’s day with rising temperatures all across the valley, dads and their kids are looking for a way to stay cool and have fun. That’s why Cowabunga Waterparks are offering free admission to dads all day long at either of their locations.

All guests need to do is purchase a day ticket in-person at the Cowabunga Bay or Cowabunga Canyon ticket window on Father’s day, Sunday, June 19th, and dad gets in for free. Hours at both parks this father’s day are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both parks offer twisting raft rides, winding tube slides, free-fall body slides, massive wave pools, winding lazy rivers, and attractions exclusively for kids.

Another summer offer, from now until June 20, gives a 40% discount on day tickets at Cowabunga Canyon, where they are available for $29.99. This discount can be combined with the Father’s Day deal, as long as the discounted ticket is purchased at the parks on Father’s Day.

Cowabunga Bay is located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson. Cowabunga Canyon, which just had a multi-million dollar improvement program done in the off-season, is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road near Warm Springs Road.

For more information on the parks, visit the Cowabunga Vegas website.