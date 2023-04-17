LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parent of a Dell H. Robison Middle school student is facing charges including child abuse and battery after allegedly taking part in a fight that involved his son and another student.

Jose Montes, 39, turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center Monday morning after Clark County School District Police were in contact with his attorney, according to Lt. Bryan Zink.

The fight occurred adjacent to the school on Wednesday, April 12, and police were made aware of it the following day.

Videos of the fight, which have been circulating on social media, show a man identified as Montes in the middle of the fight surrounded by numerous students. The video appears to show the adult man kicking a student, who is on the ground, in the head. The student has his arms wrapped around his head in an effort to protect himself.

The student that Montes is reportedly seen hitting in the video is Melissa Rodriguez’s son. She told 8 News Now she is heartbroken over the whole ordeal.

“[Montes] decides to just grab my son and smash him toward that fence and that sidewalk there,” Rodriguez said. “To see this area, knowing my son was right there and no one helping him until the end, it’s not fair.”

Rodriguez also told 8 News Now she was relieved to hear of Montes’ arrest.

She also added that after two trips to the hospital, her son is recuperating with “concussion-like” symptoms.

“I’m just thanking God my son is not dead because one wrong kick toward the heart could kill somebody,” Rodriguez expressed.

Montes is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

These are the charges he is facing:

Child abuse/neglect

Coercion w/force or threat of force by adult

Contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor

Interfering with a student from attending school

Battery

