LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 12,000 Nevadans who have DACA protection and are up for renewal can now apply for that renewal online.

Online filing was announced today by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“The expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as we make our operations more efficient and effective for the agency and our stakeholders, applicants, petitioners and requestors,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou in a statement released today. “The option to file DACA renewal requests online is part of USCIS’ ongoing move to minimize reliance on paper records and further transition to an electronic environment.”

The American Immigration Council says there are about 12,100 DACE recipients in Nevada.

To file online go to the USCIS I-821D, Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals page.

At this time, the option to file online is only available for individuals who have previously been granted DACA. Such individuals must also file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, which is available for online filing, as well as the Form I-765 Worksheet, which is required as evidence in support of the filing for DACA.

During fiscal year (FY) 2021, USCIS received more than 8.8 million requests for immigration benefits and other requests, including 438,950 Form I-821D DACA requests. Since launching online filing in 2017, the overall number of forms filed online has increased significantly, and has grown by 2.3% since FY 2020.